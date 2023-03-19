 Skip to main content
Californian special report: The pandemic may be over but symptoms linger

Three years ago today, COVID-19 was detected for the first time in Kern County residents, ushering in a grueling pandemic that disrupted almost every aspect of daily life. Though the deaths continue — nine locals died from the virus in the weeklong period that ended Wednesday — society has mostly moved on.

But life may never be the same.

Coronavirus Cases