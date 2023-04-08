 Skip to main content
Californian special report: Preparations underway for historic snowmelt expected to rush down Kern River

A historic snowpack looming above the upper Kern River has raised concerns that runoff this spring and early summer will overwhelm local flood control systems, potentially damaging bridges and inundating areas in and around Bakersfield.

Local, state and federal agencies are partnering with water storage districts in a race against time to safely divert flows expected to rise to a magnitude unseen locally for generations.

Email Ishani Desai at idesai@bakersfield.com; John Cox at jcox@bakersfield.com; and Steven Mayer at smayer@bakersfield.com.

