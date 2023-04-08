Californian special report: Preparations underway for historic snowmelt expected to rush down Kern River

A historic snowpack looming above the upper Kern River has raised concerns that runoff this spring and early summer will overwhelm local flood control systems, potentially damaging bridges and inundating areas in and around Bakersfield.
Local, state and federal agencies are partnering with water storage districts in a race against time to safely divert flows expected to rise to a magnitude unseen locally for generations.
As modeling ramps up and construction crews clear away debris that could clog designated flow channels, the urgency of the situation is magnified by warming temperatures that some involved in the effort worry will require dangerously large releases of water from Isabella Lake.
Water managers are carefully monitoring storage capacities and rates of flow into and out of the lake to ensure infrastructure won’t buckle under the onslaught of swift currents gushing into Bakersfield. Meanwhile, authorities are studying weather forecasts and snowpack estimates to plan for the next few months, which will be crucial.
But there is a growing sense that only so much can be done to prepare.
“Mother Nature is completely in control this year,” Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay said. “We’re going to do our best to manage what she sends us and minimize flood damage. Ultimately, the control we have is limited.”
POTENTIAL FLOODING
If the mountains above the Kern River do hold snow equivalent to about 2 million acre-feet of water, as unofficial estimates suggest, then the expectation is that the river’s flow from April through July will have to average a roaring 6,500 cubic feet per second just to keep up with snowmelt.
That’s 30 percent faster than the 5,000 or so cfs released from Isabella Lake as of Friday. To make up the difference, dam releases down the lower Kern will have to ramp up significantly, which Mulkay said could lead to limited flooding and damage to bridges, depending on how well authorities are able to control the flow.
Flooding, if it comes to that, would be expected in at least two areas, Mulkay said: Yokuts Park and Hart Park, as well as the campgrounds near it. At the higher flow rates, even shy of 6,000 cfs, he added, problems could spread.
He noted the latest target set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a flow of 5,400 cfs, which probably isn’t enough to cause much trouble. “But we start going much above that,” he said, “(Highway) 178 might have problems. The oil fields might have problems.”
Adding to the urgency of the situation, snowmelt along the Kern has increased sharply in recent days.
On Thursday, the Corps of Engineers said the average flowing into Isabella Lake was 2,648 cfs, while the outflow was 4,715 cfs.
Just one day later, the Corps reported, the inflow was up almost 73 percent at an average of 4,570 cfs, while the outflow increased just 6 percent to 4,996.
The result Friday was that the lake’s storage stood at 322,700 acre-feet, or 57 percent of the reservoir’s capacity, according to the Corps.
The state Department of Water Resources said by email Friday it is working with federal and local emergency flood managers to plan for runoff from what is expected to be a historic snowmelt this year.
Spokeswoman Sabrina Washington emphasized that any decisions on how to manage the river water will be driven at the local level.
The DWR’s role, she said, will be to help produce analyses and update models that local managers can use to prepare for water releases and protect against flooding.
Washington noted that such work, involving gathering information from property owners, water agencies and other sources, would typically take a year or more to complete, “but DWR staff is working around the clock to develop initial models this month.”
OPENING THE SPILLWAY
The Corps of Engineers, which operates Isabella Dam and keeps track of how much water enters Isabella Lake and how much is released, coordinates with downstream water users as represented by Mulkay, water districts and ultimately the DWR, in the process of making water release decisions.
Jeremy Croft, a public affairs specialist at the Corps of Engineers’ Sacramento District, has said the reservoir will likely fill this year. In fact, the Corps expects water will pour over the service spillway, the smaller of two spillways at the dam.
“I can confirm that this year, we expect to use the service spillway, not the emergency spillway," Croft said of the much larger spillway that has been added to the dam’s design.
“The emergency spillway,” Croft said in an email, “is designed to be used in a 4,000-year flood situation, meaning that in any given year there is a 1 in 4,000 chance of such an event.”
Current snowmelt projections are far below this level and are not expected to get there. Isabella Lake spills through the service spillway whenever the lake exceeds gross pool, or 568,075 acre-feet, and this is likely to happen this summer, Croft said.
“It’s still too early to tell how much water we will spill, and for how long,” he said. “All we know now is that it’s likely to happen.”
The biggest unknown is weather: If temperatures warm quickly, such that a lot of snowmelt in the southern Sierra Nevada enters the Kern over a short period, then the resulting current could overwhelm efforts to harness the river, causing bigger problems.
An extended period of hot weather in the San Joaquin Valley will start melting water contained in the historic snowpack, said meteorologist Dan Harty, stationed at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Temperatures soaring to the mid-90s and above for at least five consecutive days will begin loosening snow. When temperatures reach those heights, he said, the water cannot refreeze at night.
Mid-May until mid-June may be the most concerning time frame for creating a potential for significant runoff, Harty estimated. He’s not expecting major concerns for April, unless there’s a major increase in temperatures.
Throughout this weekend, the mercury will hover around 10 degrees above normal, but will cool down next week, he said.
After late June is when the snowpack will have depleted and the water runoff will start to level off.
“By that time, we will have put a dent in the snowpack,” he said.
RECHARGING AQUIFERS
Safely increasing the river’s flow can’t be done overnight, nor would that serve the goal of retaining as much of the water as possible in Kern County, Mulkay said.
Instead, the idea is to divert the river’s flow to local aquifer recharge basins or send it to farmers ready to irrigate crops, which is an option that, for the most part, is at least weeks off.
A critical component is, and will continue to be, diverting flows to a variety of local groundwater recharge basins — large plots of vacant land that, when covered with water, allow runoff to percolate into underground aquifers for use later.
Last week, the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District was accepting about 453 cubic feet per second of Kern River water, plus another 395 cfs from other sources including the State Water Project.
Engineer-Manager Dan Bartel said the district’s 2,000 acres of recharge facilities were running about 75 percent of capacity last week as preparations were being made to open 500 more acres that would take in an additional 200 cfs.
He estimated about half a foot of water per day was soaking into the district’s basins, or about 1,000 acre-feet per day (1 acre-foot is roughly the equivalent of a football field covered by 1 foot of water).
Bartel said he was concerned not enough water was finding a good home, judging by the estimate that 6,500 cfs will need to be the average outflow from Isabella Lake through July. By midweek, he noted, the rate was averaging only about 4,600 cfs.
“The more days we have at 4,600, the more days we have to be above 6,500 — and those are scary days,” he said.
General Manager Steven Teglia of the Kern Delta Water District said he, too, was concerned that big releases from the lake will be necessary. But in the meantime, he said, the district is trying to maximize the help it can provide.
With Kern Delta’s recharge basin at South H Street and Houghton Road already full of water, he said, the district is looking to finish work on a separate, 140-acre basin that will be able to accept water flow at Taft Highway and Old River Road.
Unlined canals the district uses for conveyance are of some assistance because they allow water to percolate down, he said. Additional help will come from farmers as the weather warms, Teglia said, adding that the district’s intake now fluctuates between about 400 and 460 cfs.
The Kern Water Bank Authority has a total of 8,900 acres that lately allow it to take about 1,500 cfs, including water from the Kern River and the state.
“The water bank will do everything that we can to take all the water that we possibly can,” General Manager Jon Parker said.
CLEARING DEBRIS
Mulkay, the Kern River watermaster, said a priority at this stage of planning is to clear away debris that could stack up at a local bridge, for example, and create an increase in water pressure “that just pushes the bridge over, essentially.”
There are four major city-owned weirs where workers are digging out shrubbery, branches and other debris cascading through the Kern River, said Daniel Maldonado, the city of Bakersfield’s assistant water resources director.
Each of the diversion structures is rated to withstand 10,000 cfs; that could increase to 15,000 cfs if an earthen sandplug is removed, Maldonado wrote in an email.
“We feel comfortable that we will be able to manage this as best as we can,” Maldonado said in a phone interview.
The sand acts as a safety feature allowing for additional flow capacity. Its removal would reduce the ability to measure and divert water to other canals while reducing operational efficiency, Maldonado noted.
Large black siphons have recently been added to a weir along Coffee Road near Truxtun Avenue because the structure was “built undersized” and had issues with flow capacity, he wrote.
Originally, the Coffee Road weir had a capacity of 2,500 cfs but now can manage 3,000 cfs with the addition of black siphons, Maldonado added. Each siphon adds 75 cfs to flow rates, he wrote.
If flow rates exceed what can be diverted through the weir and siphons, the black tubes and sandplug may be removed, Maldonado wrote.
He noted the city diverts water to Truxtun Lakes, The Park at River Walk, the Aera Park Recharge Pond, a 2,800-acre recharge facility, Lake Ming and two Cal Water treatment plants that provide drinking water.
The city’s recharge facility near Allen Road began accepting water at a rate of 400 to 450 cfs and will drop to 250 cfs as time wears on, Maldonado said, adding that’s about 15,000 acre-feet per month, on average.
“There’s never going to be a time where we cannot divert water into there,” he added.
Construction crews aren’t raising levees or berms in the city, Maldonado wrote.
“The city is monitoring the status of its levees and the Kern River channel, performing routine inspections and maintenance on its levee systems,” Maldonado wrote. “The city has not identified any areas requiring the raising of levees or berms at this point but will continue to monitor as we progress into the snowmelt season.”
AWAITING WORD
The Kern County Fire Department, monitoring debris clearing in the Lake Isabella region, is awaiting data from the DWR to start planning how to divert water, said Capt. Andrew Freeborn, the department’s public information officer.
Data such as weather forecasts, river forecasts and information on what direction the water flows will help guide the KCFD’s response, Freeborn said.
He declined to comment on specific regions where flooding might occur, citing lack of data. But he noted there has been significant flooding in Lamont in the past.
Indeed, flooding has occurred in Lamont; however, it is not connected to the Kern River.
Work by firefighters has helped to divert water into channels and reservoirs, he said. The department has also been flying drones around canals and aqueducts to monitor the status of infrastructure.
Freeborn said residents should still refrain from drinking alcohol or otherwise becoming intoxicated before swimming in the river. Use a professional guide and flotation devices when in the river, he said, adding that messaging may change as more water begins to flow into channels.
He plans to make a public safety announcement with several agencies to warn of the river’s dangers. Though it’s typically released around Memorial Day, he suggested the PSA could be released earlier this year.
Planning authorities expect to deliver the first substantial public update on the situation Tuesday afternoon.
The state DWR plans to brief news organizations on the latest projections for snowmelt runoff and models informing local flood emergency response decisions. DWR spokeswoman Washington declined to provide a preview of information to be provided at the event.
Bartel, of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District, said it’s time information be put out publicly enabling people to avoid dangerous behaviors in the river such as kayaking.
“We haven’t had these kinds of flows through town in two generations. ... Are we getting the word out,” he added, “that on Memorial Day you might not want to get those inner tubes out?”