Californian exclusive: Arvin bite-size potato leader partners with local carrot giant

In this 2015 file photo, workers pack baby potatoes in Tasteful Selections' facility on DiGiorgio Road in Arvin.

Two of Kern’s largest ag operations have become partners though a new arrangement that puts Bakersfield-based carrot giant Grimmway Farms in charge of growing baby potatoes for Arvin-based market leader Tasteful Selections.

The unannounced deal confirmed this week by both parties means Grimmway will take over farming across more than 22,000 acres of farmland Tasteful Selections controls in seven states. That leaves the Arvin-based company to process the vegetables at its 680,000-square-foot facility along Di Giorgio Road.

