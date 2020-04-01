The Bakersfield Californian earned first-place general excellence honors in the 2019 California Journalism Awards, recognizing the entire newsroom staff for its reporting and writing, photography, design and overall presentation.
The judges said The Californian offered "clean design, good use of typography. Great sense of place, and personality carries throughout."
It was one of 18 honors the newspaper received this week in the contest put on by the California News Publishers Association. The awards were announced online as the association decided to forgo its traditional May gala in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Californian competed in the second-highest circulation category for daily newspapers in the state. It includes newspapers such as The Desert Sun, The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat, Antelope Valley Press and The Fresno Bee.
"I am truly thankful to work among such a talented, creative and smart group of journalists," said Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson. "These are the people who are dedicated to bringing you important news and information, and it's fantastic that their efforts have been recognized by one of our professional organizations."
Publisher Cliff Chandler said: "Great news! This tremendous group makes me proud. Our staff approaches every day fully engaged and committed to providing Kern County with unparalleled news coverage."
His comments mirrored those of Executive Vice President Steven Malkowich.
“We are very proud of The Bakersfield Californian being awarded these coveted distinctions. They reflect our entire staff's commitment to the community," Malkowich said.
The Californian captured four second-place wins. They are:
• Robert Price, in the best writing category, for "Powerful gay men. Vulnerable teenage boys. Murder. Justice. And now, for newly freed Bobby Mistriel, a measure of vindication."
• Price, in the enterprise news story or series category, for his collection called "Where We Live: An in-depth look at the enclaves, districts and neighborhoods that make up the fabric of Kern County."
• Stacey Shepard and Ema Sasic, for coverage of youth and education, for "New policy draws clear boundaries between employees," which wove together information about the new policy and a collection of public records.
• Alex Horvath, in the feature photo category, for an image capturing the exuberance of children staying cool at the pool.
The Californian earned three third-place honors. They are:
• Sam Morgen, for an enterprise news story or series, "34 deaths in 10 years: Newly released documents detail a decade of force by members of the Bakersfield Police Department."
• John Cox, in the land-use reporting category, for "Kern quickly rises to become California's top hemp-producing county."
• Steven Mayer, for a profile story, "‘If you make good food, people will come.’: Punjabi food vendors see an opportunity in Bakersfield’s sweeping demographic changes."
The other awards went to:
• Darla A. Baker, Teddy Feinberg, Peterson and Maureen Strode, in the breaking news category, for "Fourth of July Temblor: 'A lot of shaking and a lot of noise.'"
• Mayer, for a profile story, "‘They set my shop on fire three times in 24 hours’: But ‘Uncle’ Larry still in Oildale 50 years on."
• Price, in the feature story category, for "Suspended priest Craig Harrison, back from self-exile, formulates his defense."
• Horvath, for a photo story/ essay called Portraits of the Homeless.
• Horvath, for a sports feature photo, Buzzer-beater: Aggies spoil 'Runners second-half comeback with final-second shot.
• Morgen, for coverage of local government, "Way overdue: More than 40,000 Kern residents owe county $1.1 million" in library fines.
• Sasic, for a profile story, "'You can still live': Stricken by stage 4 cancer, high school band director remains dedicated to her students, passion, purpose."
• Price, for a feature story, "And now, the final scene of the final episode of the epic Harrell-Fritts saga."
• Price, for a set of two columns, "McCarthy needs to catch a different train while he can" and "Dana Butler deserves once last chance at justice."
• Horvath, for a photo story/ essay, A war hero comes home, 76 years after he was missing in action.
Additionally, Tehachapi News was honored in the special section category for "Our history: A collection of historic photos, stories and personal memories of how Tehachapi became the community it is today."
