Californian earns top honor in California Journalism Awards, for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, The Bakersfield Californian earned first-place general excellence honors in the California Journalism Awards, lauding the entire newsroom staff for its reporting and writing, photojournalism, design and overall presentation.
This California News Publishers Association award — along with 12 others the news organization won — recognized work published in 2020. CNPA trickled out news of the winners via Twitter in recent days, and issued a final list of honorees Tuesday, forgoing a traditional May awards event during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The judges said of The Californian's general excellence entries: "You can't go wrong with coverage of a presidential campaign visit. The writing helped tell the story, but the photography really sang. This paper is well-rounded with plenty of local coverage, a strong editorial voice and it definitely offers a general sense of place for the reader."
The Californian competed in the second-highest circulation category for daily newspapers. It includes newspapers such as The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat, The Fresno Bee, The Desert Sun and The Antelope Valley Press, which won second- through fifth-place, respectively, in the general excellence category.
"I'm pleased with the great work my colleagues undertake each day to serve our readers and community," said Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson. "It's so nice that our professional community, beyond the boundaries of Bakersfield, has recognized our efforts."
Said Publisher Cliff Chandler: "These awards are a reflection of the entire team that delivers important news and information to our community. Obviously, 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but our people didn't miss a beat."
The Californian also earned first place for Alex Horvath's news photo of a devastating fire at Tina Marie's. The judges noted "the vertical framing and use of light capture the destruction and loss to the fabric of a community."
Horvath also earned a second-place in sports feature photo for his image of a skateboarder catching some air. The judges said it was "visually stunning and technically superior, a winning photo by any standard."
Third-place honors went to:
• Ron Stapp for a sports feature story, "A rewarding journey: Homeless as a child, Liberty's Garcia has devoted life to mentoring others as a wrestling coach."
• Herb Benham for a set of two columns, "These threads do not break" and "It's not love at first bite — but we'll get there."
Other honors went to:
• Ema Sasic, for a profile story, "Bakersfield man overcomes act of violence, years of struggle to finally earn diploma."
• Horvath, for a feature photo, jamming with the best musicians.
• Horvath again, in the photo story/essay category, for a set of 20 images showing homelessness in Bakersfield.
• Stacey Shepard, in the category of coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic/health reporting, for a set of stories about hospitals on the brink with COVID-19.
• Clay Cunningham, for his sports feature story, "Family, community devastated by death of North High sophomore."
• Sam Morgen, for coverage of local government via a set of stories about the battle over controversial immigrant detention facilities.
• Sasic and Robert Price, in coverage of protests and racial justice, news or feature, for "South High reconsiders its mascot, rife with images of the Confederacy."
• Steven Mayer, for writing, for his story "Resident who shared his Superman alter ego dies."