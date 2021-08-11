California Water Service begins water main replacement

Cal Water began a water main replacement project in central Bakersfield Wednesday meant to improve water system reliability and fire protection in the area.
The project, which will take about 12 weeks to complete, includes the installation of approximately 4,300 feet of new 6-inch and 8-inch pipelines. Installation will take place on:
• Gage Street, from East California Avenue to Sumner Street;
• East 21 Street, From Gage Street to Beale Avenue; and
• Sumner Street, from Gage Street to Beale Street.
“This important infrastructure upgrade will enable us to continue to deliver a reliable supply of safe, clean water to local customers, both now and for decades to come, and ensure first responders have the water they need to protect the community in an emergency,” said California Water Service Bakersfield District Manager Tammy Johnson.
Crews will work to minimize traffic delays and any other temporary inconvenience during construction, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between. Following installation, crews will conduct water quality testing and connect individual customer service connections to the new water main.
Water service will be briefly interrupted as crews connect customer service connections to the main; however, Cal Water will notify residents in advance of any planned shutdowns, which are normally scheduled between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All streets, sod, and landscaping impacted by the construction will be restored.