California Supreme Court denies review of Sabrina Limon's murder conviction

The California Supreme Court denied a review of the murder conviction of Sabrina Limon, whose 2017 trial included sordid details of a swinging lifestyle, arsenic-laced pudding and biblical passages to justify the murder of her husband.
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith confirmed in an email Friday the Supreme Court denied Limon’s petition for review Wednesday. Limon and her lover, Jonathan Hearn, were convicted of murdering Limon’s husband, Robert Limon.
Limon previously submitted a request for a new trial to the 5th District Court of Appeal alleging prosecutorial misconduct and insufficient evidence for her first-degree murder, conspiracy, soliciting murder and accessory convictions.
The 5th District Court of Appeal denied her petition and disagreed with all arguments she made in her petition, according to the three-panel judge decision handed down in October.
It’s unclear on what grounds Limon requested the California Supreme Court review. California Rules of Court say the Supreme Court may order a review of an appellate decision if it's necessary to ensure laws stay uniform, settle an important law question, if the court of appeals lacked jurisdiction or enough sufficient qualified justices lack concurrence.
Limon's serving a 25-year-to-life prison sentence, while Hearn is serving a sentence of 25 years and 4 months.
Hearn testified against Limon during a trial that attracted attention from media outlets outside Kern County.