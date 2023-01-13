 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California Supreme Court denies review of Sabrina Limon's murder conviction

Limon_Hearn

Sabrina Limon confers with trial attorney Richard Terry during the testimony of her former lover Jonathan Hearn in 2017.

 Californian file photo

The California Supreme Court denied a review of the murder conviction of Sabrina Limon, whose 2017 trial included sordid details of a swinging lifestyle, arsenic-laced pudding and biblical passages to justify the murder of her husband.

Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith confirmed in an email Friday the Supreme Court denied Limon’s petition for review Wednesday. Limon and her lover, Jonathan Hearn, were convicted of murdering Limon’s husband, Robert Limon.

Coronavirus Cases