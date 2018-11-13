California State University Bakersfield is celebrating its third annual International Education Week beginning Tuesday.
The week was created to provide an educational opportunity to celebrate and learn different cultures.
"This is one of my favorite weeks of the year. We have a wonderfully diverse campus and to celebrate and share knowledge, food and culture is really exciting for all of us," said CSUB Director of Campus Programming Emily Poole.
The week's activities include a resource fair, a study abroad panel, and an international food and culture show.
The event will continue until Nov. 16.
For more information and a full list of activities, contact Campus Programming at 661-654-3091.
