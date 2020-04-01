California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year and learning will continue online.
“To all of the moms, all the teachers, all the caregivers, I know how stressful this is, trust me,” Newsom said. “I know what we’re asking of you over the course of the next few months.”
To make sure students can access online learning, Newsom announced a new partnership with Google to provide students with Chromebooks and internet connectivity.
KCSOS also confirmed local districts would be closed for the rest of the school year.
"The prospect of moving the date for school campus closures until the end of the school year is something our collective education community has been weighing very carefully," said Robert Meszaros, communications director for KCSOS. "Based on the Governor’s remarks today, it is clear that school districts will continue education for the remainder of the school year through online distance learning, only, and schools will remain physically closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year."
On March 25, Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary C. Barlow recommended that Kern County’s 47 school districts should extend public school closures through at least May 1 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Meszaros added Kern County’s 47 school districts and local and state partners are working diligently to continue to implement distance learning and continued nutrition services for students.
The announcement Wednesday echoed what California schools chief Tony Thurmond said in a letter to statewide superintendents Tuesday, when he indicated distance learning would be in place for the remainder of the academic year.
By keeping schools closed through the remainder of the school year, Thurmond, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, wrote, "...this sustains the safety of our students and families, provides consistency across schools in the state, and provides our districts and educators with clarity and the ability to plan for delivering education for the rest of this school year through a distance learning model."
He added this is a time to put all efforts into strengthening education through distance learning.
Some students, especially those graduating this spring, say they are heartbroken over the decision.
"I think the saddest part is that we all were hoping to go back to just at least see each other and now that’s completely gone. All the memories we were hoping to make, we no longer get to," said Mia Polston, a senior at Centennial High School. "Right now I want to be with everyone more than ever. I want to walk the stage with my fellow classmates and celebrate all the amazing things we accomplished this year."
A decision on graduation has not been made by the Kern High School District at this time.
Governor Newsom is awesome. Decisive, thoughtful, intelligent, eloquent. Everything someone else's President wishes he could be. Sort of like he feels about Obama!
Seek mental help before you hurt yourself or someone else.
I’d be lying to you to say that [Trump] hasn’t been responsive to our needs. He has. And so, as a sort of an offer of objectivity, I have to acknowledge that publicly."
Well my goodness, your "Awesome" Governor Newson said :"I’d be lying to you to say that [Trump] hasn’t been responsive to our needs. He has. And so, I have to acknowledge that publicly." Newsom also said, "The fact is, every time that I've called the president, he's quickly gotten on the line. When we asked to get the support for that [USNS] Mercy ship in Southern California, he was able to direct that in real-time. We've got 2,000 of these field medical sites that are up, almost all operational now in the state, because of his support. Those are the facts."
Gee, seems like President Trump is decisive, thoughtful, eloquent, poised, commanding, Presidential and more
Dweeb, since Trump is "someone else's president", does that mean you'll be refusing the check you receive from him??
Yeah, I thought so...
People, think of Moardeed as a little Chinese woman spreading disinformation from her one bedroom apartment somewhere in Canada. What the CCP tell her to say she will repeat no matter the facts. Propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party sowing strife, viruses, and poverty. Don't trust anything she says, or even pay attention to her dribble. Work together now. We'll pay them back soon.
Why bring race into this? (Unless you are a racist)
Moardweeb is certainly the life if the party! Always good to invite that one odd person to the gathering that everyone watches with morbid fascination -- what foolish thing will they say and do next? The most interesting thing about Dweeb is that the childish attempt to "push buttons" with nonsensical rhetoric only underscores a need for attention in a desperate attempt to be something other than a pathetic outlier with poor instincts, zero social graces, and a tragic case of brain rot. :-)
