Kern County school districts showed slight improvements in 2019 when it came to English language arts and mathematics, according to results from the California School Dashboard, but there is still more work to be done.
The dashboard contains reports that show how districts, schools and student groups are performing across state and local measures.
BCSD increased performance in the English language arts category by 3.8 points, according to data. African American students improved by 3.8 points and English learner students improved by 3.9 points over the previous year.
Data shows the district is 36.6 points below standard in the English language arts category.
In mathematics, the district maintained 0.3 points and is 72.8 points below standard.
BCSD also reduced its chronic absenteeism rate by 3.2 percent over the previous year.
“As a District that is committed to equity and continuous improvement, we embrace the opportunity to analyze our systems and structures to ensure the appropriate allocation of resources across the district,” said Doc Ervin, BCSD superintendent, in a news release. “Our progress demonstrates the hard work and ongoing efforts of our team to ensure we meet the needs of every BCSD student. Although we are making progress, we have more work ahead of us.”
Kern High School District saw an increase of 5.1 points for English language arts and maintained -0.4 points for mathematics, according to the California School Dashboard report. The district is 3.4 points below standard in English language arts and 96.4 points below standard in mathematics.
Additionally, around 46.9 percent of KHSD students are college or career ready, which saw a 4.4 percent increase over the last year. The dashboard also notes the district has a 89.8 percent graduation rate.
To view more California School Dashboard results, visit https://www.caschooldashboard.org/
