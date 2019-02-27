California Resources Corp., a leading oil producer in Kern County, on Wednesday posted net income of $346 million in the fourth quarter of last year.
The Chatsworth-based company's results easily surpassed those of a year before, when it reported losing $138 million.
CRC said production averaged 136,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the fourth quarter, or 8 percent better than a year before. Almost 73 percent of that petroleum came from the San Joaquin Basin, most of it from Kern County.
