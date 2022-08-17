 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California Resources Corp. donates $2M to Kern Community College District

CRC_Check2.jpg

From left, Norma Rojas Mora, executive director of government relations for Kern Community College District and Bakersfield College; Gabriela Gonzales, CRC’s external affairs adviser; Joe Ashley, CRC’s director of regulatory and external affairs; Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, vice president of the Kern CCD Board of Trustees; Kern CCD Chancellor Sonya Christian; Tunde Deru, special project consultant for Kern CCD; Cheryl Scott, executive director for the Bakersfield College Foundation; and Nicole Parra, director of the California Renewable Energy Laboratory at Kern CCD.

 Courtesy photo

As part of its effort to establish a Carbon Management Institute to promote cutting edge technologies and help mitigate the climate impact of carbon emissions, California Resources Corp. donated $2 million to the ern Community College District.

The Kern CCD Board of Trustees voted at its July 14 meeting to formally accept CRC’s donation, which aligns with an expanding portfolio of workforce development and job training initiatives the district is building that focus on energy and a decarbonized future, according to a news release from the Kern Community College District. 

Coronavirus Cases