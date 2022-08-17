California Resources Corp. donates $2M to Kern Community College District

As part of its effort to establish a Carbon Management Institute to promote cutting edge technologies and help mitigate the climate impact of carbon emissions, California Resources Corp. donated $2 million to the ern Community College District.
The Kern CCD Board of Trustees voted at its July 14 meeting to formally accept CRC’s donation, which aligns with an expanding portfolio of workforce development and job training initiatives the district is building that focus on energy and a decarbonized future, according to a news release from the Kern Community College District.