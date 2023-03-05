 Skip to main content
California reconsiders the potential of college work-study jobs

The state has invested $500 million for jobs that help a student's career

Karina Mendez, a nursing student at City College of San Francisco, has a work-study position with UCSF that gives her experience in the health care field.

 Courtesy of Karina Mendez

When she returned to school to become a nurse, Karina Mendez wanted a work-study job that she could balance with classes at City College of San Francisco. Thanks to a new program in California, she landed one that does more than pay the bills — it gives her a career boost.

Mendez works to support patients with cancer at UCSF, helping her get a foot in the door of a hospital where she’d love to be a nurse.

