In honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention, STOMP Out Bullying and California Pizza Kitchen will team up for a nationwide fundraiser Monday.
To participate in the fundraiser, guests dining at California Pizza Kitchen located at 10150 Stockdale Highway may present a fundraiser flyer or mention to their server they are dining to support STOMP Out Bullying, and the restaurant will donate 20 percent of participating guests’ food and beverage purchase to the organization.
The fundraiser can be applied to dine-in, take-out, online, catering, curbside or delivery orders placed directly with CPK.
The flyer can be downloaded at https://www.cpk.com/STOMP.
