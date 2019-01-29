All California Pizza Kitchen locations will be participating in an all-day fundraiser on Wednesday to support the family of slain Newman Police Department Officer Ronil Singh.
The fundraiser will be held between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the Bakersfield location, 10150 Stockdale Hwy. Twenty percent of the profits on Wednesday will be given to the nonprofit organization Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes.
The organization will be giving the money raised through the event to the Singh family. Singh was shot and killed last month while conducting a traffic stop in December.
To participate, guests can present the fundraiser flyer or simply mention the fundraiser to their waiter.
