California moves ahead with electric vehicle mandate

In its biggest move yet to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and fight climate change, California enacted Thursday the world’s first regulation to ban sales of new gas cars, which will force car buyers to switch to electric vehicles in 12 years.

The new rule by the state’s Air Resources Board is the culmination of a decadeslong effort to transform the auto and power industries and change the cars people drive — the state’s leading source of smog-forming contaminants and air pollution.

