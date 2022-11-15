 Skip to main content
California: Low screening numbers for lung cancer, high numbers for lack of treatment

20200909-bc-air (copy)

People walk and ride the pathway on the Panorama Bluffs on Sept. 8, 2020, when the air quality index was high.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

California saw mixed results that slated it as the worst state in the country for lung cancer treatment, according to a report by the American Lung Association released Tuesday.

“Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives. Unfortunately, here in California, not enough people are getting this lifesaving screening,” said Will Barrett, national senior director of advocacy at the American Lung Association. “We all can help reduce the burden of lung cancer in California.”

