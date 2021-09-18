California Landlords’ Summit on Homelessness to cover housing shortage

The California Landlords’ Summit on Homelessness, which aims to address housing shortage solutions, is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday online.
Landlords, real estate and housing industry professionals can register online at clsh21.eventbrite.com.
The summit "brings landlords and property owners into conversation with homeless service providers to learn how they can help end homelessness in California. Industry experts will demonstrate how landlords can make sound business decisions by renting to individuals currently experiencing homelessness. Topics covered will include housing vouchers, rent guarantees, tenant support and more," according to a Community Action Partnership of Kern news release.
The program includes: Missing Middle Housing Keynote Address by Tony Perez, director of Form-Based Coding, Opticos Design; Housing Supply in the California Legislature by Greg Terzakis, senior vice president of the California Apartment Association; a call to action by Arleana Waller, founder and CEO of ShePower Global; a housing voucher landlord experience panel; and a voucher oriented motel conversion panel.