California Landlords’ Summit on Homelessness to cover housing shortage

Brothers Edward and Mike Lanier and their dog Lucky spend time at Wilson Park on Aug. 30. They appreciate the help they receive from Enrique Zepeda with Flood Ministries. Flood Ministries is a big part of Bakersfield's homeless mitigation strategy and has received two grants from the city over the last year to expand its services.

The California Landlords’ Summit on Homelessness, which aims to address housing shortage solutions, is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday online.

Landlords, real estate and housing industry professionals can register online at clsh21.eventbrite.com.

The summit "brings landlords and property owners into conversation with homeless service providers to learn how they can help end homelessness in California. Industry experts will demonstrate how landlords can make sound business decisions by renting to individuals currently experiencing homelessness. Topics covered will include housing vouchers, rent guarantees, tenant support and more," according to a Community Action Partnership of Kern news release.

The program includes: Missing Middle Housing Keynote Address by Tony Perez, director of Form-Based Coding, Opticos Design; Housing Supply in the California Legislature by Greg Terzakis, senior vice president of the California Apartment Association; a call to action by Arleana Waller, founder and CEO of ShePower Global; a housing voucher landlord experience panel; and a voucher oriented motel conversion panel.

