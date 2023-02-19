 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California homelessness: Where are the state’s billions going? Here’s the new, best answer

Homeless person wrapping up tent (use)

A homeless man takes down his tent at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park so Bakersfield code enforcement officers could conduct an encampment sweep on Aug. 12. A 72-hour notice to evacuate the premises was posted at the park, which is required by law, before clearing any encampments. 

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian / File

In Sacramento, there’s a word that keeps popping up during discussions about the state’s homelessness crisis: “accountability.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has scolded cities and counties for failing to get more people off the street, hundreds of millions in state spending notwithstanding. “Californians demand accountability and results, not settling for the status quo,” the governor said last November.

Coronavirus Cases