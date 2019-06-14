The California Highway Patrol will offer a free two hour class for teenage drivers and their parents about driving safety.
The class, called Smart Start, will be held June 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP Office at 9855 Compagnoni St. It will focus on safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid car accidents.
Parents are highly encouraged to attend.
Anyone interested in attending should call 396-6600 to sign up.
(1) comment
Ages?
