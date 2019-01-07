A motorist was killed after a traffic collision south of Arvin early this morning, according to the Californian Highway Patrol.
A 25-year-old male was driving a 1998 Chevrolet northbound on N. Wheeler Ridge Road, north of Teale Road at an unknown speed around 1 a.m., according to the report.
The driver, whose name has not been released, allowed the vehicle to travel left where it crossed the southbound lane and drove onto the west dirt shoulder, according to the report.
The vehicle struck two power poles but continue to travel into the dirt field west of the roadway where it came to a stop, according to the report.
The driver was unrestrained and pronounced dead by Kern County Fire Department on scene, according to the report.
CHP believes alcohol was a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.