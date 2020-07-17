California governor outlines strict guidelines for schools

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria Friday for school reopenings that make it unlikely the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
The rules include a mandate that students above 2nd grade and all staff wear masks in school.
Newsom’s new guidance mandates that public schools in counties that are on a monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections cannot hold in-person classes and will have to meet strict criteria for reopening.
“The one thing we have the power to do to get our kids back into school? Wear a mask, physically distance, wash your hands," Newsom said.
Kern County is currently not on the list.
In a statement to The Californian, Robert Meszaros, communications director for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, said the governor's announcement is not completely unexpected and some local districts will likely have to change course based on their current proposed plans for the fall.
"Because Kern is teetering on being on the county watch list, the local implications are that local school districts that have already approved plans to offer in-person instruction on a limited basis when they return next month, will now have to pivot and change direction once again," Meszaros said. "With that said, today’s guidance is welcome because it seems to provide the most clarity to date on what the exact expectations are."
The guidance says all school staff and all students in grades 3 to 12 will be required to wear face coverings. Younger students will be encouraged but not required to wear masks.
The governor’s strict new regulations marked a dramatic shift from his earlier position that it was up to local school districts and boards to decide when and how to reopen. His announcement came just weeks before many of the state’s 1,000 school districts are set to resume instruction in mid-August, with many still finalizing reopening plans.
With school districts struggling over the decision, teachers unions, parents and school officials have urged state leaders to provide more direction on whether it is safe to go back to school.
Several large school districts have already said their schools will begin the new term virtually, including Los Angeles and San Diego, the state’s two largest with a combined enrollment of 720,000 K-12 students. Bakersfield City and Kern High school districts are among the other districts opting not to immediately return to classrooms.
Tabatha Mills, chief of communications for BCSD, said the district will move forward with virtual learning, and KHSD spokeswoman Erin Briscoe said the district is reviewing the information Newsom released Friday.
Meszaros added KCSOS supports the two districts' decisions this week to reopen utilizing a distance learning model for the beginning of the fall semester.
"School districts and their elected trustees are in the best position to make decisions for their unique needs based on input from their stakeholders," he said. "Because each of our districts is so different, what might work well in one, may not work in another. I will add this: there is no question that in-person instruction is the absolute best way for teaching and learning to happen and we are all eager to get back to that as soon as it is safe to do so."
California officials have placed at least 32 of the state’s 58 counties on a watch list because of concerning coronavirus transmission and hospitalization rates. Being on the list puts restrictions on the ability to reopen various segments of the economy.
If those counties are still on the watch list when the new term begins, the guidance means that most California schools would not be reopening classrooms but holding school via distance learning.
It lays out in detail when classrooms and schools would have to close if there is an outbreak. If a student or educator test positive for the virus, a classroom would have to close and the students and teacher would quarantine for 14 days. An entire school should revert to distance learning if it reports multiple cases, or 5 percent of students and staff test positive within a 14-day period.
Newsom’s administration and the state Department of Education had released guidelines in early June for districts to follow when reopening, including implementing temperature checks for students, remaking activities such as lunch and recess, and recommending cloth face coverings for students and teachers. But at that time, California had managed to keep its coronavirus case count under control.
“Since we’ve issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said during a media briefing Wednesday.
Staff writer Ema Sasic contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.