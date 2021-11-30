California Environmental Protection Agency issues alert for Lake Webb fishing

A state fish advisory issued Tuesday for Lake Webb in Kern County provides safe-eating advice for black bass species, Channel Catfish, Common Carp and Inland Silverside.
The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment developed the recommendations based on the levels of mercury found in fish caught from the lake.
When consuming fish from Lake Webb, the following guidelines have been issued:
Women ages 18-49 and children ages 1-17 may safely eat a maximum of three total servings per week of Inland Silverside, or two total servings per week of Common Carp or Channel Catfish, or one total serving per week of black bass species.
Women ages 50 and older and men ages 18 and older may safely eat a maximum of seven total servings per week of Inland Silverside, or six total servings per week of Channel Catfish, or five total servings per week of Common Carp, or two total servings per week of black bass species.
An 8-ounce fish fillet measured prior to cooking is considered one serving, according to the release, which is offered the comparison to roughly the size and thickness of a human hand. Children should eat smaller servings.
Lake Webb is located approximately 17 miles southwest of Bakersfield.