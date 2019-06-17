A collaborative program headed by Cal State Bakersfield will receive $500,000 to conduct energy research and open the door to more students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
The three-year project, led by Alan Fuchs of CSUB’s California Energy Research Center, is a collaboration with Bakersfield College and UC Merced that will examine a variety of energy sources and other resources, including oil, gas, bioenergy, solar, wind, water and agriculture.
The California Energy Research Center is working with Abbas Ghassemi at UC Merced on energy-related research and Dr. Stephen Waller at BC on teaching. CSUB collaborators include Jesse Bergkamp, Ph.D, Marina Shapiro, Ph.D, Danielle Solano, Ph.D and Dr. Drew Brandon, Ph.D. (chemistry), Charles Lam, Ph.D. (mathematics), Ehsan Reihani, Ph.D. and Melissa Danforth, Ph.D. (computer and electrical engineering) and Nyakundi Michieka, Ph.D. (economics).
The STEM area of the project relates to energy issues, including solar (design of solar materials), bioenergy (conversion of wood to power), wind and oil and gas (carbon dioxide storage).
The awards are issued by the California Education Learning Lab, a new grant-making program administered by the state that is intended to close equity and achievement gaps in STEM and other disciplines.
