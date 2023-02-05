 Skip to main content
California ends plans for kids’ COVID vaccine mandate

Parents, students and teachers kept their students out of school on Oct. 18, 2021 to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students as part of a statewide protest. Many Kern County families, teachers and community members supporting the walkout protested in front of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office downtown. Pastor Angelo Frazier leads the crowd in prayer.

 Emma Gallegos / The Californian / File

California state leaders seem to be quietly closing the door on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

California Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday that children in California won't have to get the vaccine to go to school.

