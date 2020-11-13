The California Department of Justice has reportedly finished its long-awaited civil rights investigation into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, which started in 2016 to look into a purported “pattern and practice of excessive force.”
The results of the investigation, however, remain tightly under wraps, and the Department of Justice claims its investigation remains ongoing.
Still, KCSO Lt. Joel Swanson said Friday the department had received a “pretty in depth and long report” that included recommendations the Justice Department would like to see the Sheriff’s Office implement.
“We are still reviewing the final investigation to see how we are going to respond to it,” he said, noting the department may already be doing some of the recommendations.
Nobody was available Friday to offer further comment, he added.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to talk about the conclusion of the investigation in closed session Tuesday. The board can only speak out of public view under limited circumstances. The agenda lists the item as being discussed under closed session because of “anticipated litigation,” which is one of those circumstances.
“The Attorney General’s Office and the investigators have contacted us,” County Counsel Margo Raison said of Tuesday’s discussion. “We’ve had a couple of conversations. Before I have any more conversations, or the county has any more conversations with DOJ, I need to brief the board.”
Notably, the city of Bakersfield has not been informed of the conclusion of the Department of Justice’s investigation. The Bakersfield Police Department was also subject to the state’s inquiries when they were begun in late 2016 by then-Attorney General Kamala Harris.
“My understanding is that they were in the process of putting something together, but then COVID hit and then everything got delayed,” said City Attorney Ginny Gennaro. “It’s pretty much been radio silence.”
On Friday, the Department of Justice would not confirm details of the investigation, saying there were no updates available.
“To protect its integrity, we are unable to comment on an ongoing investigation,” read a brief email from the department’s press office.
Some in the community have been eagerly awaiting the report from the Department of Justice. The department started looking into KCSO and BPD after several high-profile incidents in which police killed unarmed civilians.
The British newspaper The Guardian profiled Kern’s law enforcement in 2015, claiming the county was home to the deadliest police forces in America when adjusted for population.
Police reform advocates have looked to the Department of Justice to provide a clear path for how BPD and KCSO could change.
“I don’t care what they come out with, it says something that we have seen that there’s a need, and we need to solve the problem no matter which way it goes,” said Kathleen Faulkner, a former civil rights attorney who has represented clients claiming KCSO and BPD used excessive force and violated constitutional rights.
She added that much had changed over the last few years, with BPD instituting its own voluntary set of reforms. Although KCSO was a “tougher nut to crack,” she said she had seen signs Sheriff Donny Youngblood could be mellowing.
Still, she hotly anticipates the release of the investigation.
“I certainly am waiting to hear what the Attorney General has to say,” she noted. “I’m looking forward that there are going to be more good changes.”