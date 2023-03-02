 Skip to main content
California community colleges rely too much on part-time faculty and misspend funds, audit finds

State auditor faults state chancellor's office for not providing proper oversight

Students make their way around campus during the first day of classes at Bakersfield College in August 2022. BC’s parent district, the Kern Community College District, was among four districts examined in a recent state audit that found California’s community colleges do not employ enough full-time faculty and, in some cases, misspend state funds allocated for those faculty instead on too many part-time adjunct instructors.

 Eliza Green / The Californian, file

California’s community colleges do not employ enough full-time faculty and in some cases districts are misspending state funds allocated for those faculty instead on too many part-time adjuncts, according to a newly released report from California’s state auditor.

The audit, ordered last year by state lawmakers, probed hiring practices for full-time faculty at four community college districts: Foothill-De Anza, Kern, Los Rios and San Diego. Auditors also reviewed how those districts have spent state dollars, including $100 million provided by the Legislature in 2021 to help districts hire more full-time faculty.

