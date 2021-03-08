California College Republicans formally condemn Valadao for impeachment vote

The California College Republicans have voted to formally condemn Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, for the congressman’s vote to impeach former President Donald Trump on Jan. 13.
According to a news release, CCR said it’s the first statewide Republican organization to condemn Valadao for his impeachment vote.
CCR also voted to condemn Congresswoman Liz Cheney for her impeachment vote.
Valadao's office declined to comment.
Valadao, whose 21st Congressional District swung for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, called Trump "a driving force" in the January Capitol riot. In turn, Valadao has faced backlash for his Jan. 13 impeachment vote and been called a "traitor" within certain pockets of his party.
In an emailed statement after the vote, Valadao said: "Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience. I voted to impeach President Trump. His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense. It's time to put country over politics."