A California City woman died after being struck by a vehicle in California City on Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Lydia Torres, 52, was hit by a vehicle at 5:50 p.m., west of Wonder Avenue in California City, according to the report. She died ten minutes afterward.
An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.