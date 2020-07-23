As many as 224 California City residents will receive natural gas service under a state-guided environmental initiative launched Thursday.
Southern California Gas Co. said it began installing meters, heaters and gas-powered appliances in the homes of city residents who until now have had to rely on propane and wood.
The demonstration project approved in 2018 by the California Public Utilities Commission is among 11 designed to save people money on energy while also reducing air pollution and greenhouse-gas emissions.
“This program will provide dozens of families with more affordable, reliable energy for the long term,” Jeff Walker, vice president of customer solutions for SoCalGas, said in a news release.
Participating residents will be given access to energy efficiency and bill assistance programs, as well as online bill-paying options.
SoCalGas said about half of them will also receive solar thermal units that work with water heaters to save energy and money.
California City residents interested in applying to take part in the program can do so online at https://www.socalgas.com/save-money-and-energy/assistance-programs/california-city-project.
