The California City City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Robert Stockwell during closed session of a meeting Tuesday.
Stockwell had been placed on paid leave by the council in late April following undisclosed issues that were brought up during a performance evaluation.
His resignation became effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council appointed Anna Linn to interim city manager for the next three months.
Linn had already been serving as the interim city manager following Stockwell’s leave.
The council offered no comment on Stockwell’s resignation during the meeting Tuesday.
California City Public Works Director Craig Platt is also on paid administrative leave.
City officials have said the leaves were unrelated.
