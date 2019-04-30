California City City Manager Robert Stockwell has been placed on paid administrative leave following undisclosed issues that were brought up during a performance evaluation during a closed session of the city council Monday evening.
“There were some issues that were raised that needed to be looked into, and while those items are being examined, the city manager will be on a paid administrative leave,” City Attorney Christian Bettenhausen said when the city council reconvened from closed session on Monday.
He said Anna Linn, who has been reported to be Stockwell’s assistant by the Mojave Desert News, will take over as interim city manager during the investigation.
On Tuesday, Bettenhausen said in an email that because the investigation involved a personnel matter, he could not comment further.
"I would encourage you not to read into this matter in any way," he wrote. "Mr. Stockwell is merely on paid administrative leave."
Stockwell was brought on as interim city manager in late 2017, taking on the full title in March of 2018, according to the Desert News.
The Desert News reported that Stockwell had previously served as the city manager of multiple cities throughout the western United States prior to arriving in California City, including Eureka; Sparks, Nevada; and Alamogordo, New Mexico.
In April 2018, a Kern County Grand Jury report found that at least eight city employees had filed a grievance, complaint or concern with the city about working conditions.
Although it's unclear if the working conditions detailed in the report have anything to do with the current action by the council, the grand jury found that city employees said they had been harassed at work by supervisors and written up for what appeared to be minor infractions.
“The City Manager, Department Heads and Supervisors should be trained on how to become better leaders, to effectively supervise their staff, and to successfully resolve conflicts in the work place,” the grand jury wrote in its report before noting that the city should cease any harassment of city employees that act as whistleblowers.
Less than two months after the first report came out, a second grand jury report found that city employees were being harassed by city officials for participating in the first report.
The grand jury recommended that city officials cease and desist retaliation against city employees.
In 2010, the city had a population of 14,120, according to the census.
This story will be updated.
This guy's work history shows a lot of different employers over a relatively short period of time, plus being brought before the grand jury should have been a red flag not to hire him for his current position. What did they expect him to be, Employee of the Month.
