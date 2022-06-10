 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California City boys' adoptive parents face additional charges

Trezell and Jacqueline (copy) (copy)

Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, sit in Kern County Superior Court at their arraignment March 3. Alekxia Torres Stallings, the attorney for Jacqueline West, walks between the defendants. Attorneys for the Wests entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients, who are facing second-degree murder charges in the boys' deaths.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Two adoptive parents charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two California City brothers pleaded not guilty to additional charges Friday. 

Both Jacqueline, 32, and Trezell West, 36, now also face one count of involuntary manslaughter and a conspiracy charge in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West. 

A grand jury originally had indicted them each for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and one count of falsely reporting an emergency in the boys’ deaths.

A superseding indictment, which the reconvened grand jury granted Tuesday, states a timeline under the conspiracy charges. On or about Sept. 1, 2020 to Sept. 20, 2020, Trezell and Jacqueline West "formulated a plan to report" a person, whose name has been redacted, "missing." On or about Sept. 17, 2020 an "unknown co-conspirator killed" another person, whose name has been redacted, according to the superseding indictment. 

Judge Chad A. Louie previously issued a gag order in the case preventing attorneys on either side from commenting.

A readiness hearing is set for July 15. Trial is set to begin July 25. Both Jacqueline and Trezell West are held on no bail.

Coronavirus Cases