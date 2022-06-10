California City boys' adoptive parents face additional charges

Two adoptive parents charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of two California City brothers pleaded not guilty to additional charges Friday.
Both Jacqueline, 32, and Trezell West, 36, now also face one count of involuntary manslaughter and a conspiracy charge in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West.
A grand jury originally had indicted them each for two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and one count of falsely reporting an emergency in the boys’ deaths.
A superseding indictment, which the reconvened grand jury granted Tuesday, states a timeline under the conspiracy charges. On or about Sept. 1, 2020 to Sept. 20, 2020, Trezell and Jacqueline West "formulated a plan to report" a person, whose name has been redacted, "missing." On or about Sept. 17, 2020 an "unknown co-conspirator killed" another person, whose name has been redacted, according to the superseding indictment.
Judge Chad A. Louie previously issued a gag order in the case preventing attorneys on either side from commenting.
A readiness hearing is set for July 15. Trial is set to begin July 25. Both Jacqueline and Trezell West are held on no bail.