California City accepts resignation of city manager, appoints Palmdale official as interim replacement

The city of California City has accepted the resignation of City Manager Anna Linn and appointed Anne Ambrose to temporarily fill the position.
Ambrose has spent 24 years working for the city of Palmdale, most recently as a director of administrative services. She is now the interim city manager as the council searches for a permanent replacement to Linn.
"We are very excited to have Ms. Ambrose join our team as our interim city manager for California City,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said in a news release. “Her wealth of experience, which includes being a city clerk, director of administrative services, director of public safety and community relations, and various other leadership roles within city government, is going (to) enhance her effectiveness in our city and will be invaluable to our community."
The release states Ambrose is not sure if she will seek the permanent position.
“It is a critical responsibly to step into this interim position and keep things moving forward while the city council decides on the process to conduct a formal search for the next city manager,” Ambrose said in the release. “I’m squarely focused on that role and its gravity at the moment.”
The City Council voted 4-1 to accept the resignation of Linn.
Ambrose has a bachelor’s degree in applied conflict management from Kent State University along with a master’s in public administration from Cal State Northridge.