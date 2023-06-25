Gabriela Guerrero’s children are all grown and have moved out, but the former stay-at-home mom never stopped raising kids.

The children who attend her home day care in El Centro, in Imperial County near the Mexico border, are as young as 3 months old. Some are the children of farmworkers who drop them off at Guerrero’s house before their shifts in the pre-dawn hours. Nearly all are from families poor enough to qualify for state subsidies.

Jeanne Kuang reports for CalMatters, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization with a focus on stories that examine, explain and explore solutions to California’s quality-of-life issues while holding state government accountable. For more, visit calmatters.org.