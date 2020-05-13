California's primary oil-regulating agency has kicked off an effort to write rules establishing buffer zones between oil facilities and sensitive receptors such as schools and homes.
Framed as a public health issue, the effort is opposed by many within the state's oil industry but widely supported by environmental justice activists.
Public comment is being accepted until June 10. A series of online "community input meetings" has been scheduled, along with a computerized survey and other means for gathering input.
The California Geologic Energy Management Division, formerly known as the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources, said the initiative reflects its "recently strengthened mission to protect public health, safety and the environment."
Studies have come to different conclusions but many show there can be health impacts such as respiratory ailments from living or working near oil and gas activities.
Environmental justice activists have called for creating buffers measuring 2,500 feet. Kern's top planner, Lorelei Oviatt, has called that standard arbitrary. The county requires oil and gas facilities in unincorporated parts of Kern be located at least 210 feet from sensitive receptors.
In Arvin the buffer must measure at least 600 feet. Carson requires a setback of 750 feet.
It's unclear how much of an effect buffer zones could have on the oil industry. The state says 9,222 active oil or gas wells, and 6,511 idle wells, lie within 2,500 feet of sensitive receptors.
The Center on Race, Poverty, & the Environment says more than 5 million Californians live within 5,280 feet of an oil or gas well. In a mass email sent Tuesday, it called on supporters to flood CalGEM's collective inbox with comments supportive of a 2,500-foot buffer.
Anyone wishing to comment on the matter is invited to send emails to CalGEM at CalGEMRegulations@conservation.ca.gov. Comments can also be mailed to this address: Department of Conservation, 801 K Street, MS 24-02, Sacramento, CA 95814, ATTN: Public Health Near Oil & Gas Rulemaking.
An online survey set up to gather input is online at surveymonkey.com/r/calgem-publichealth. Another system for providing comment is located online at sift.ly; the passcode to enter is "calgem".
Two "virtual community meetings" have been set up to discuss the proposal.
One, geared toward the Los Angeles area, is set for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Register to attend at bit.ly/CalGEM-May20. People without Internet access can dial in by phone at 877-369-5243; the access code is 0326361##.
Another is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. June 2. Register at bit.ly/CalGEM-June2. Dial in by phone at 877-369-5243, access code 0333038##.
