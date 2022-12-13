California Avenue faces lane closures between Marella Way and Easton Drive

An outer lane on California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive will be closed until Friday.
The lane in both directions will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for electrical work and slope paving.
The construction schedules could change without notice because of unforeseen circumstances, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
