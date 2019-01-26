The California Water Service issued a boil water advisory to customers in the Summerlyn subdivision in Northwest Bakersfield on Friday night due to a main break.
The advisory was issued after a third-party contractor working in the area caused a main break that interrupted water service to the neighborhood. Water service was restored as of 10 a.m., but all affected customers are advised to continue to use bottled water or boil tap water until water quality tests are completed, which may take up to two days.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. Protecting their health and safety is our highest priority, so we are issuing this advisory out of an abundance of caution,” said Geoff Fulks, assistant district manager for Cal Water.
All tap water should be boiled for at least one minute before use. Customers are also encouraged to get rid of any ice cubes made from tap water or their refrigerator’s water line. Tap water is still safe for bathing and other household uses.
Customers will be reimbursed for any bottled water purchased during the advisory. Cal Water has set up a bottled water distribution station for customers at its facility at 5108 Trinidad Lake Way. The center will be open through 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
