Cal Water customers in Bakersfield cut back usage 16.8% year over year

855029798-data.jpg

Water runs down the gutter along 24th Street near M Street in this 2015 file photo.

 Casey Christie / The Californian

Bakersfield customers of California Water Service succeeded again last month in cutting back their use of water, achieving a 16.8-percent reduction as compared with a year prior, according to data released Tuesday.

Extending local year-over-year reductions to a seventh consecutive month, the savings contributed to systemwide cutbacks that in November amounted to 13.6 percent less water use by Cal Water customers as compared with a year earlier.

