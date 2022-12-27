Cal Water customers in Bakersfield cut back usage 16.8% year over year

Bakersfield customers of California Water Service succeeded again last month in cutting back their use of water, achieving a 16.8-percent reduction as compared with a year prior, according to data released Tuesday.
Extending local year-over-year reductions to a seventh consecutive month, the savings contributed to systemwide cutbacks that in November amounted to 13.6 percent less water use by Cal Water customers as compared with a year earlier.
The company, which serves half of Bakersfield, reported that last month’s cutbacks came as the seventh consecutive month in which Cal Water’s 2 million customers across the state managed to cut back their water consumption year over year.
“I would like to thank our customers for all of their hard work stepping up conservation efforts this year,” Cal Water President Martin A. Kropelnicki said. “While we are hoping for a wet winter, we urge our customers to stay mindful of their water use and continue to save water every day.”
November’s systemwide reduction was the largest year-over-year savings so far this year. Until last month, the largest cuts came in July, when Cal Water reported a 12.4 percent decline in use a compared with 12 months earlier. In May, the reduction came to just 6.5 percent.
Rafael Molina, Cal Water's assistant district manager, recognized local customers’ help in conserving water during a time of extreme drought.
“We would like to thank our (Bakersfield) customers and community as we saw a 16.8-percent decrease in water use for the month of November compared to that of November 2020,” he said.
“Despite not having favorable precipitation this year, the community has given heed to the call for water conservation,” he continued. "It is evident that the community is taking the drought seriously.”
As of Dec. 20, 99.5 percent of California is in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Increasingly dry seasons and statewide water shortages caused by climate change have upended traditional weather patterns in California, as a La Niña climate pattern continues its third consecutive run through the state.
A 90-day winter forecast published last month by the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center found that California, along with the rest of the Southwest, will likely experience drier-than-average conditions through February.
“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59 percent of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, Operational Prediction Branch. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”
Cal Water said that, since most water use during the winter months is inside the home, people can conserve in their domestic chores, such as “turning off the tap when brushing teeth or shaving, running full loads of laundry and dishes and checking toilets for leaks.”