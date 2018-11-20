Cal State Bakersfield will participate in its second Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27.
#GivingTuesday is a worldwide movement to create an international day of giving at the beginning of the holiday season.
CSUB will help benefit a number of campus programs like Alumni Association's Runner Alumni Mentor Program and Alumni Scholarship Fund, the CSUB Annual Fund and Roadrunners Scholarship Fund.
The Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund was established in 1990 with a donation of $5,000 and now has reached $200,000.
To donate to one of the funds, visit https://give.csub.edu/givingtuesday.shtml.
