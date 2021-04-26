Cal State Bakersfield hub to close May 14 as vaccine effort moves to pop-up clinics

After two months in operation, the Cal State Bakersfield vaccination hub will wind down operations in the coming weeks as the health care partners behind it take a different approach in trying to reach the nearly 60 percent of residents eligible for vaccination who have not yet sought it out on their own, Kaiser Permanente announced Monday.
"What we’re realizing is people who are actively seeking the vaccine in Kern, they’ve got it by this point," said Brennan Mills, the hub's operations lead and manager of support services for Kaiser Permanente of Kern County. "We’re going to be bringing the vaccine to the community."
That will happen at a series of five to seven pop-up clinics held throughout May, in collaboration with trusted community partners, Mills said. The locations of the clinics will be announced as soon as details are finalized.
The hub at Cal State Bakersfield will continue to accept walk-ins and appointments through May 14, after which it will close.
The hub's impending closure and the pivot to smaller, more targeted efforts is a sign of the concerted effort it will likely take to find those reluctant to get the vaccine and then convince them to pull up their shirtsleeves and get the jab.
Cal State Bakersfield's hub, a partnership between Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health Hospitals and Adventist Health, was heralded as a way out of the pandemic and to spread "hope and joy" to a community weary from COVID-19 restrictions and a deluge of virus-related deaths when it opened March 26. It operated seven days a week, 10 hours a day with a goal to administer 400,000 doses by June. However, two months in, it has administered just 35,000 doses of vaccine, which is less than the amount the site has the capacity to deliver in one week.
It also became a draw for neighboring counties' residents eager to get the vaccine. When the state opened up eligibility to everyone in Kern ahead of the rest of the state, residents of Los Angeles County began to pour in. In total, 36 percent of vaccine doses administered at the hub went to residents from outside Kern County, Kaiser Permanente said in a news release.
Last week, David Womack, senior vice president for Kaiser Permanente, told The Californian there had been a noticeable decline in demand at the hub. He cited the likelihood that vaccine hesitancy was an issue with those who had not yet sought out the vaccine.
"Instead of people seeking the vaccine, the vaccine must now seek the people," Womack said in a news release.
A major slowdown has occurred at the county's mass clinic at the fairgrounds, as well.
Last week, 4,700 vaccinations were administered at the fairgrounds even though the site was designed to handle that many in a single day.
Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said many efforts are underway to increase vaccine uptake.
"We believe that providing education and creating opportunities to answer questions from our community about the vaccine is vital to increase vaccination rates. Also, addressing access to vaccines is important, especially for our rural communities where transportation is a significant barrier," Corson said.
To that end the county has launched several mobile vaccination clinics targeting hard-to-reach, rural communities, particularly in eastern Kern. It has sent out cadres of in-person, door-to-door canvassers to promote the vaccine, posted information booths in specific locales around the county where vaccinations are low and on Monday opened a vaccination hotline, where public health nurses answer vaccine questions from the public by phone calls and texts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The number is (661) 677-4177.
As of Sunday, about 41 percent of the county population eligible to get the vaccine, which totals 688,000 in Kern, has been at least partially immunized. The statewide rate is about 57 percent.
Herd immunity, which would require about 70 percent to 80 percent of the population to be vaccinated, is likely going to be hard to reach — locally or nationally, according to Kern Medical's chief operation officer Glen Goldis.
He cited figures showing that 15 percent of individuals "are outright refusing to get vaccinated."
That means there will likely be a continued undercurrent of ongoing COVID-19 cases, though to a lesser degree than so far in the pandemic, he said.
"Like flu, every year people will get COVID. It's not something we can eradicate without a true herd scenario," he said.
In the near term, Goldis is concerned about the dearth of younger people who are getting vaccinated. Some states have seen a noticeable uptick in hospitalizations among young adults, who typically have less severe illness than older adults. The continued replication of the virus can also lead to additional variants that could prove to be vaccine-resistant, Goldis said.
But herd immunity is not entirely out of the question.
"It took a long time to eliminate polio" after a vaccine was developed for it, he said. "It took years and it may very well be the same for COVID."