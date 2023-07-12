20200818-bc-Heatwork

Contract labor irrigator Fabiola Aquino works at cleaning the T on irrigation lines in a pistachio orchard in this 2020 file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Cal/OSHA issued a high-heat hazard alert Wednesday, reminding employers to protect workers from potentially deadly illness as the agency gears up for worksite inspections to ensure compliance.

Temperatures are likely to soar through Tuesday, it warned, and so employers with workers outdoors must plan, train employees and provide appropriate water, rest and shade.

Tags

Recommended for you