Cal/OSHA issued a high-heat hazard alert Wednesday, reminding employers to protect workers from potentially deadly illness as the agency gears up for worksite inspections to ensure compliance.
Temperatures are likely to soar through Tuesday, it warned, and so employers with workers outdoors must plan, train employees and provide appropriate water, rest and shade.
“Our team is out in full force, conducting targeted high heat inspections with a focus on construction, agriculture, landscaping, and warehouse industries to ensure employers are complying with the law,” Cal/OSHA Chief Jeff Killip said in a news release.
Cal/OSHA said workers who have questions about heat illness prevention should call 833-579-0927 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. It said workplace safety complaints and health hazards reports can be filed confidentially with the agency's district offices.