Cal City Police report 2 killed in head-on collision

California City Police officers reported two drivers were killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning on California City Boulevard.
At 6:17 a.m., officers responded to a collision at the intersection of California City and Yerba boulevards involving a 2017 Chevrolet and a 2021 Toyota.
Both of the drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant was taken to a hospital.
Speed and alcohol are being investigated as potential factors in the crash, according to a Cal City Police Department news release.
The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.