Cal City Police report 2 killed in head-on collision

California City Police officers reported two drivers were killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning on California City Boulevard.

At 6:17 a.m., officers responded to a collision at the intersection of California City and Yerba boulevards involving a 2017 Chevrolet and a 2021 Toyota. 

