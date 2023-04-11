 Skip to main content
Cal City police chief testifies about defendant's demeanor, investigation into missing adoptive toddlers

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

One visit changed everything for law enforcement officers investigating the disappearance of two California City toddlers who were reported missing by their adoptive parents, according to a police chief who testified Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.

Then-California City Police Lt. Jesse Hightower said he directed Officer Brian Hansen to pay a visit to Orrin and Orson West’s grandmother, who was taking care of the West brothers’ other siblings. That’s when Hansen interviewed the siblings and learned “information” — he didn’t elaborate on what it was — that changed the focus of the investigation into adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West and their report that Orrin and Orson West had gone missing from their California City home, Hightower testified.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

