CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City police chief said he suspects foul play in the disappearance of two young children in the community located less than 70 miles east of Bakersfield.
At a news conference on Tuesday at the residence where the boys allegedly went missing over a week ago, chief Jon Walker said his department has not yet named any suspects in the case.
“I can’t comment on that, whether I think they’re alive or not. I do suspect foul play,” he said. “We have not been able to put together how the boys got out of the yard or where they've gone.”
Walker said that the local police department has received assistance from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the Bakersfield Police Department and the FBI, but California City is the lead investigating agency.
Orson and Orrin West, ages 3 and 4, were reported missing by their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, at 10717 Aspen Ave. at around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Last weekend, Trezell West told local television networks that the boys were last seen in the backyard, drawing with chalk while Jacqueline West was inside wrapping Christmas presents.
Trezell West was collecting wood from a nearby field and when he returned the boys were gone, he said. He quickly began searching the immediate area before calling California City Police to report them missing, he said.
On Dec. 23, the California City Police Department and other agencies conducted an hours-long investigation of the back yard. According to Walker, the investigation turned up nothing and police dogs have not been able to find traces of the boys outside of the house.
“We were trying to dig up any possible thing of where they had gone and to confirm that they are not in the back yard,” Walker said.
Walker added that neighbors have not seen the boys since the family moved to California City in September.
He said the investigation has been a strain on his local department, adding that officers are working every day to find answers.
“They want to find these kids as much as any,” he said.
The case has elicited widespread interest in the region, with a large portion of California City’s residents coming out in droves to help locate the boys.
There have also been candlelight and prayer vigils held in front of the West's home.
The Wests have four other children who were taken into protective custody as part of standard procedure, Walker said.
“Until we determine one way or another what happened to the (missing) children, the other four children are taken out of the home,” Walker said.
Walker said he believes someone has information on the boys’ whereabouts and urged them to come forward.
“We've got two young babies out there and if someone or anyone has any idea where these kids are, we would truly appreciate it,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606.