A Kern County jury found a California City man guilty Wednesday of multiple sexual assault charges involving a child.
Clifford Bunn committed the offenses over a year-long period during 2018 and 2019, starting when the victim was 9 years old, the Kern County District Attorney's office said in a news release. The victim was someone Bunn knew.
Bunn faces a sentence of up to 145 years when he is sentenced on March 17.
“Sexual crimes against children often carry lengthy sentences because the crime has been ongoing for so long before it is detected. Those that prey on children rightly face some of the longest sentences under the law,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
