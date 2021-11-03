Cain Memorial AME Church offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Bakersfield

One of Bakersfield's oldest churches is hosting free COVID-19 testing as a public service in the community.
CAIN Memorial AME Church, at 630 California Ave., is offering a drive-thru testing format that takes mere minutes and returns results within 24 hours, said Cain Memorial Pastor Timothy Coston.
"It's open to everybody," Coston said. "The California Department of Public Health is sponsoring the program."
Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. four days a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
In most cases, Coston said, individuals who are tested receive results the following day via their cell phone.
Organizers plan to continue the effort through January.