Cafe Smitten, the darling of downtown's so-called Eastchester district, is expanding to southwest Bakersfield in coordination with local developer Bolthouse Properties.
At a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, the coffeehouse's owners, Stasie and Shai Bitton, announced plans to open a second location with extended hours, a more substantial meal menu than its downtown location offers and a wide selection of beer and wine.
The new location, simply named Smitten, is scheduled to open in fall of 2019 on a property just north of the existing Grand Island Village shopping center at the northwest corner of Ming Avenue and Buena Vista Road. Grand Island Village, a Bolthouse property, currently has tenants that are mostly independent retailers.
