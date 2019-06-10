California Attorney General Xavier Becerra came out Monday against a federal draft review concluding the oilfield procedure called fracking poses no threat to the environment.
Becerra, a frequent legal adversary of President Donald Trump, filed a public comment to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management asserting the agency's proposal to reopen 1.6 million acres of federal land to hydraulic fracturing ignores evidence the technique can pollute water and air and contribute to seismic activity. He said the BLM also failed to examine alternatives and downplayed the risks by underestimating how often fracking is done in California oil fields.
"California won't stand idly by while the Trump Administration pushes forward a project that endangers our communities and natural resources," Becerra said in a news release.
