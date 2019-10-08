The Fifth Annual Bakersfield Young Professionals Downtown Street Party is being held Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Park at The Mark and Wall Street Alley.
The event’s objective is to provide new opportunities for young professionals, ages 21 to 40, who are involved in emerging business, work as civic and community leaders and who support local development oppotunities. The evening will provide an opportunity to network, develop social connectedness and will offer philanthropic opportunities as well.
Live music, food vendors, craft beer, cocktails, games and much more will be in the offing.
Tickets will be $35 at the door.
